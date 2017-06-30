7 teens arrested for string of Middle TN armed carjackings

Terrorized residents are breathing a sigh of relief as seven teenagers are behind bars for allegedly committing more than 30 car burglaries and multiple car thefts across Middle Tennessee.

Many of the crimes were committed while holding a gun in the face of innocent victims.

All of the suspects are between 14 and 18 years old.

The arrests have law enforcement scratching their heads, wondering how the adults in these suspects' lives could let this happen.

"You look at a 14-year-old, and you look at the severity of these crimes, and you think, how in the world is this happening?" said Lt. Scott Ryan with the Hendersonville Police Department. "I don't have an answer for that other than they've not been shown any accountability for their actions. They treat it like it's a game, and they're out here playing that game almost every night."

Officials held a news conference Friday evening saying they arrested the last suspect they'd been looking for in two armed carjackings in Hendersonville on June 6 and 7.

One of the suspects was picked up in Florida.

"We will spend any amount of money that's necessary or man hours to get these guys," said Hendersonville Police Chief Mickey Miller.

Officers from Hendersonville, Metro Nashville, Mt. Juliet, Goodlettsville, Centerville, La Vergne, Smyrna and Murfreesboro spent 18 to 22 hour days following leads to get these suspects behind bars.

Police said the teens would use Google Earth as a road map to identify specific areas where there were lots of homes and unlocked cars, which Ryan said criminals consider a "smorgasbord" of opportunity.

"Everybody that we've dealt with have had prior history with law enforcement, and most of them severe incidents with law enforcement," Ryan added.

Police say everyone whose vehicle was stolen has it back.

Now they need people who see anything suspicious to call police.

"It's not a game," Ryan said. "We need these persons to be held accountable by their parents, their guardians, whoever they have in their lives. We need them to be held accountable and stop enabling these types of crimes."

Officials are imploring the public to keep all doors locked.

Investigators are still working several cases.

They plan to release the names of the 18-year-olds in custody as soon as possible.

