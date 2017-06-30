Davidson Co. attorney disbarred for stealing from minor - WSMV Channel 4

Davidson Co. attorney disbarred for stealing from minor

Thomas McKinnie Jr. (WSMV) Thomas McKinnie Jr. (WSMV)
An attorney accused of taking money from a child has been disbarred.

Thomas McKinnie Jr. is accused of writing checks to himself totaling almost $200,000 from the trust account of a minor.

In 2015, the child was un-enrolled from school when McKinnie didn’t pay the tuition.

The Tennessee Supreme Court panel found McKinnie violated the rules of conduct. He has been disbarred and ordered to pay restitution.

