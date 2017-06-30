3 charged in south Nashville drug ring

Metro police arrested three suspects in a large drug ring while one of the suspect’s children was in the car.

Police said Erwin Rayo, 31, and Blas Garcia, 28, were trying to sell drugs in south Nashville while Garcia’s 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son were both in the car.

Police said they found more than eight pounds of cocaine.

Jesus Calderon, 31, was also arrested. He is accused of possessing cocaine and having a stolen gun.

Rayo is being held on a $300,000 bond. Garcia is being held on a $270,000 bond. Calderon is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.