3 charged in south Nashville drug ring

3 charged in south Nashville drug ring

Blas Garcia (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Blas Garcia (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Erwin Rayo (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Erwin Rayo (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Jesus Calderon (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Jesus Calderon (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police arrested three suspects in a large drug ring while one of the suspect’s children was in the car.

Police said Erwin Rayo, 31, and Blas Garcia, 28, were trying to sell drugs in south Nashville while Garcia’s 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son were both in the car.

Police said they found more than eight pounds of cocaine.

Jesus Calderon, 31, was also arrested. He is accused of possessing cocaine and having a stolen gun.

Rayo is being held on a $300,000 bond. Garcia is being held on a $270,000 bond. Calderon is being held on a $100,000 bond.

