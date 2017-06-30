$360K raised in memory of heart transplant recipient who died hours after giving birth

The young family was together for just six hours. (WSMV)

When a devastating loss struck a longtime friend, a Christian musician stepped forward with an idea to help.

The idea has turned into something far beyond what he ever imagined.

Hitting the road together for more than five years, musician Josh Wilson said he lost count a long time ago of how many gigs he has played with Nathan Johnson.

"If not a thousand shows, then close to it," Wilson said. "I mean, hundreds and hundreds, for sure."

In all that time on the road, Wilson said everyone in the crew knew just how much wife Megan meant to Johnson.

"Nate loves her so much," Wilson said. "I've never heard a man dote on his wife like Nathan Johnson."

Tuesday, the Johnsons welcomed their daughter, Eilee. It was a short time later that Wilson heard from Johnson. Something was wrong.

"Got a text saying, 'Please pray,'" Wilson said. "We didn't know what was going on. I went up closer to Vanderbilt. I didn't know what was happening. I just sat at a restaurant nearby to kind of be ready."

Megan, who'd survived a heart transplant seven years ago, passed away. The family was together for six hours.

"I wrote this song a few years ago during another tragedy," Wilson said, sitting at a piano in a Facebook video. "For today, it's for my friend, Nate."

Wilson went on to play the song dedicated to his friend.

Wilson decided to do something for Johnson. He set up a GoFundMe page for him with an initial goal of raising $40,000. Donors did a whole lot better than that. Nearly $360,000 had been raised by Friday afternoon. More than 7,600 people made donations.

"What I did not anticipate was strangers, people who don't know Nate," Wilson said. "He's got a new daughter now, and he's a single dad unexpectedly. I said, 'Why don't we raise money so he doesn't have to travel for a few months and just be with her?' I created it so he'd have space to get off the road for a little bit. Man, I just think it's decent people, people who saw the story and said, 'Oh, I can help.' We have so many things in our country we're fighting over, and this is something that's bringing a lot of different people together, and that's refreshing to me."

Wilson said the reaction is proof that people are here and ready to help Johnson.

"We love you, man, and once all the dust settles, we're not going anywhere," Wilson said. "Six months, a year, 10 years from now, we're still here, always here."

Wilson said as Megan was the recipient of a heart transplant, she was a strong believer in being an organ donor. He said her eyes have been donated in addition to other organs, and she'd want people to know the importance of being a donor.

