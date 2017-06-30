Tennessee official says he can't give Trump panel voter info

Greer Stadium became obsolete in August of 2014 when the Nashville Sounds moved to a new stadium near Germantown in downtown Nashville. What's next for the Greer property has been the subject of much debate.More >>
Greer Stadium became obsolete in August of 2014 when the Nashville Sounds moved to a new stadium near Germantown in downtown Nashville. What's next for the Greer property has been the subject of much debate.More >>
When a devastating loss struck a longtime friend, a Christian musician stepped forward with an idea to help. The idea has turned into something far beyond what he ever imagined.More >>
When a devastating loss struck a longtime friend, a Christian musician stepped forward with an idea to help. The idea has turned into something far beyond what he ever imagined.More >>
Tennessee's top elections official says state law doesn't allow him to release the voter information requested by a commission appointed by President Donald Trump to probe allegations of voter fraud.More >>
Tennessee's top elections official says state law doesn't allow him to release the voter information requested by a commission appointed by President Donald Trump to probe allegations of voter fraud.More >>
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg last fall.More >>
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg last fall.More >>
Metro police are searching for the man accused in a shooting outside an apartment building near Talbot’s Corner that left a man critically injured and also injured an 11-year-old boy.More >>
Metro police are searching for the man accused in a shooting outside an apartment building near Talbot’s Corner that left a man critically injured and also injured an 11-year-old boy.More >>
More than 250,000 people are expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City celebration on Tuesday.More >>
More than 250,000 people are expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City celebration on Tuesday.More >>
Federal, local and state law enforcement officers made numerous arrests in Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida as part of an operation on Friday.More >>
Federal, local and state law enforcement officers made numerous arrests in Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida as part of an operation on Friday.More >>
No new cases of scabies have been discovered at a CoreCivic detention facility in more than two weeks, according to a press release from the Metro Public Health Department on Friday.More >>
No new cases of scabies have been discovered at a CoreCivic detention facility in more than two weeks, according to a press release from the Metro Public Health Department on Friday.More >>
Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year for the TSA, and Friday kicks off the travel rush.More >>
Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year for the TSA, and Friday kicks off the travel rush.More >>