Suspect sought in shooting that paralyzed man, injured child

Metro police are searching for the man accused in a shooting outside an apartment building near Talbot’s Corner that left a man critically injured and also injured an 11-year-old boy.

Investigators said Joseph Woodson, 34, fire one shot at the apartment building in the 300 block of Dellway Villa Road on April 17. Both victims were hit in the face.

The 28-year-old victim is paralyzed. His stepson was treated and released.

Woodson is named in a three-count grand jury indictment charging him with aggravated assault and felon in possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information on Woodson’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

