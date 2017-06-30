Police detail street closures, parking information for July 4 celebration

Metro police have announced street closures for Nashville’s Fourth of July celebration.

More than 250,000 people are expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City celebration on Tuesday.

Broadway between 5th and 7th Avenues will be closed starting Sunday.

The following streets will be closed starting Monday:

1st Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Church Street

Molloy Street from 1st Avenue South to 2nd Avenue South

Demonbreun Street from 1st Avenue South to 2nd Avenue South

Broadway between 1st and 5th Avenues (2nd, 3rd and 4th Avenues will continue to run north and south until approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday)

Broadway will be closed from 1st Avenue to at least 8th Avenue on Tuesday.

The Woodland Street Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday. It will only be available to pedestrians.

The Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge will close at 8 p.m. and will not be available for viewing the fireworks because it is in the fallout zone.

The fireworks show is expected to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Police are asking people not to pull over on the shoulders of the interstate to watch the fireworks show. Officers will be looking for those vehicles and they will be ticketed.

Parking will be available at the Nissan Stadium and Public Square Park parking garages for $10. Parking at the Music City Center garage will be $15. The Nashville Public Library parking garage will be $13.

Click here for more parking information.

