Nashville preparing to host thousands for 4th of July fireworks

Several roads are already blocked off to prepare for more than 250,000 people to take the streets of downtown Nashville on the Fourth of July.

City officials extended the event area this year to accommodate a bigger crowd.

A stage will be set up at 5th Avenue and Broadway for the big concert that Chris Young will be headlining.

Over at Ascend Amphitheater, the Nashville Symphony will be playing during the fireworks show from 9:30 to 10 p.m.

Guests are not allowed to bring coolers, backpacks or alcohol to the event. Small bags, blankets and collapsible chairs will be allowed.

The following streets are closed for the festivities:

Broadway between 5th and 7th avenues

1st Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Church Street

Molloy Street from 1st Avenue South to 2nd Avenue South

Demonbreun Street from 1st Avenue South to 2nd Avenue South

Broadway between 1st and 5th avenues (2nd, 3rd and 4th avenues will continue to run north and south until approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday)

The following roads will be closed on Tuesday:

Broadway will be closed from 1st Avenue to at least 8th Avenue

The Woodland Street Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday. It will only be available to pedestrians.

The Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge will close at 8 p.m. and will not be available for viewing the fireworks because it is in the fallout zone.

Police are asking people not to pull over on the shoulders of the interstate to watch the fireworks show. Officers will be looking for those vehicles and they will be ticketed.

Parking will be available at the Nissan Stadium and Public Square Park parking garages for $10. Parking at the Music City Center garage will be $15. The Nashville Public Library parking garage will be $13.

Click here for more parking information.

