Nashville preparing to host 150,000 for 4th of July fireworks

Nashville is getting ready to host more than 150,000 people its Fourth of July celebrations.

City officials extended the event area this year to accommodate a bigger crowd.

Eighteen technicians will be on hand to set off over 35,000 pounds of explosives. The show's finale is expected to be the most powerful in Nashville history. The largest shell involved in the show will climb to 1,000 feet.

A stage will be set up at 5th Avenue and Broadway for the free concert that Chris Young will be headlining.

Over at Ascend Amphitheater, the Nashville Symphony will be playing during the fireworks show from 9:30 to 10 p.m.

Click here to watch a live stream of the the fireworks show.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Music City Walk of Fame Park

  • Noon to 4 p.m. - Family fun zone with inflatables and DJ Robert Luke

Broadway Stage at 5th and Broadway

  • 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. - DJ Coach
  • 5:15 to 5:30 p.m. - National anthem by Jason Eskridge and welcome from emcee Storm Warren and Mayor Megan Barry
  • 5:30 to 6 p.m. - The Sisterhood
  • 6 to 6:15 p.m. - DJ Robert Luke
  • 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. - Jonny P
  • 6:45 to 7 p.m. - DJ Robert Luke
  • 7 to 7:50 p.m. - Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
  • 8:10 to 9:15 p.m. - Chris Young

Ascend Amphitheater

  • 9:10 to 9:18 p.m. - Remarks from Channel 4's Kelly Sutton
  • 9:18 to 9:30 p.m. - Barry Scott patriotic recitation and the Nashville Symphony
  • 9:30 to 10 p.m. Nashville Symphony and fireworks show

BEST VIEWING AREAS FOR FIREWORKS

  • Ascend Amphitheater
  • Riverfront Park
  • The Green at Riverfront Park
  • Lower Broadway
  • Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge
  • Public Square Park
  • Walk of Fame Park

PERMITTED ITEMS

  • Collapsible chairs everywhere except Ascend Amphitheater
  • Blankets and ground tarps (6x8 inches or less)
  • Handheld personal-sized umbrellas (up to 36 inches)
  • Personal cameras
  • Small bags with maximum measurement of 16x10x4 inches
  • All chairs and umbrellas must be taken down and put away by 4 p.m.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

  • Coolers
  • Backpacks or luggage
  • Guns, knives, weapons, dangerous devices
  • Outside alcoholic beverages
  • Illegal drugs
  • Fireworks
  • Laser pointers
  • Pets (except service animals)
  • Pop-up tents
  • Beach or pole-style umbrellas
  • Wagons or pull-carts
  • Drones or other remote-controlled aerial devices
  • Audio recorders, video or professional cameras
  • Stakes, poles or any objects that are inserted into the ground
  • Collapsible chairs inside Ascend Amphitheater

ROAD CLOSURES

  • Broadway between 1st and 8th avenues (2nd, 3rd and 4th avenues will continue to run north and south until approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday)
  • 1st Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Church Street
  • Molloy Street from 1st Avenue South to 2nd Avenue South
  • Demonbreun Street from 1st Avenue South to 2nd Avenue South
  • The Woodland Street Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday. It will only be available to pedestrians.
  • The Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge will close at 8 p.m. and will not be available for viewing the fireworks because it is in the fallout zone.

PARKING INFORMATION

Police are asking drivers not to pull over on the shoulders of the interstate to watch the fireworks show. Officers will be looking for those vehicles and they will be ticketed.

Parking will be available at the Nissan Stadium and Public Square Park parking garages for $10. Parking at the Music City Center garage will be $15. The Nashville Public Library parking garage will be $13. Click here for more parking information.

