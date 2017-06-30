Nashville preparing to host 150,000 for 4th of July fireworks

If you are one of the expected 250,000 people who will be attending the Fourth of July fireworks show along Nashville's Riverfront downtown, organizers say you won't be disappointed.

Some 250,000 are expected to attend this year's Fourth of July event in downtown Nashville. (WSMV file photo)

Here's a look at some of the many events happening in Middle Tennessee this week for the Fourth of July holiday.

Nashville is getting ready to host more than 150,000 people its Fourth of July celebrations.

City officials extended the event area this year to accommodate a bigger crowd.

Eighteen technicians will be on hand to set off over 35,000 pounds of explosives. The show's finale is expected to be the most powerful in Nashville history. The largest shell involved in the show will climb to 1,000 feet.

A stage will be set up at 5th Avenue and Broadway for the free concert that Chris Young will be headlining.

Over at Ascend Amphitheater, the Nashville Symphony will be playing during the fireworks show from 9:30 to 10 p.m.

Click here to watch a live stream of the the fireworks show.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Music City Walk of Fame Park

Noon to 4 p.m. - Family fun zone with inflatables and DJ Robert Luke

Broadway Stage at 5th and Broadway

4:15 to 5:15 p.m. - DJ Coach

5:15 to 5:30 p.m. - National anthem by Jason Eskridge and welcome from emcee Storm Warren and Mayor Megan Barry

5:30 to 6 p.m. - The Sisterhood

6 to 6:15 p.m. - DJ Robert Luke

6:15 to 6:45 p.m. - Jonny P

6:45 to 7 p.m. - DJ Robert Luke

7 to 7:50 p.m. - Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

8:10 to 9:15 p.m. - Chris Young

Ascend Amphitheater

9:10 to 9:18 p.m. - Remarks from Channel 4's Kelly Sutton

9:18 to 9:30 p.m. - Barry Scott patriotic recitation and the Nashville Symphony

9:30 to 10 p.m. Nashville Symphony and fireworks show

BEST VIEWING AREAS FOR FIREWORKS

Ascend Amphitheater

Riverfront Park

The Green at Riverfront Park

Lower Broadway

Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge

Public Square Park

Walk of Fame Park

PERMITTED ITEMS

Collapsible chairs everywhere except Ascend Amphitheater

Blankets and ground tarps (6x8 inches or less)

Handheld personal-sized umbrellas (up to 36 inches)

Personal cameras

Small bags with maximum measurement of 16x10x4 inches

All chairs and umbrellas must be taken down and put away by 4 p.m.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Coolers

Backpacks or luggage

Guns, knives, weapons, dangerous devices

Outside alcoholic beverages

Illegal drugs

Fireworks

Laser pointers

Pets (except service animals)

Pop-up tents

Beach or pole-style umbrellas

Wagons or pull-carts

Drones or other remote-controlled aerial devices

Audio recorders, video or professional cameras

Stakes, poles or any objects that are inserted into the ground

Collapsible chairs inside Ascend Amphitheater

ROAD CLOSURES

Broadway between 1st and 8th avenues (2nd, 3rd and 4th avenues will continue to run north and south until approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday)

1st Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Church Street

Molloy Street from 1st Avenue South to 2nd Avenue South

Demonbreun Street from 1st Avenue South to 2nd Avenue South

The Woodland Street Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday. It will only be available to pedestrians.

The Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge will close at 8 p.m. and will not be available for viewing the fireworks because it is in the fallout zone.

PARKING INFORMATION

Police are asking drivers not to pull over on the shoulders of the interstate to watch the fireworks show. Officers will be looking for those vehicles and they will be ticketed.

Parking will be available at the Nissan Stadium and Public Square Park parking garages for $10. Parking at the Music City Center garage will be $15. The Nashville Public Library parking garage will be $13. Click here for more parking information.

