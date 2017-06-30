Nashville preparing to host 150,000 for 4th of July fireworks

Here's a look at some of the many events happening in Middle Tennessee this week for the Fourth of July holiday.More >>
Here's a look at some of the many events happening in Middle Tennessee this week for the Fourth of July holiday.More >>
If you are one of the expected 250,000 people who will be attending the Fourth of July fireworks show along Nashville's Riverfront downtown, organizers say you won't be disappointed.More >>
If you are one of the expected 250,000 people who will be attending the Fourth of July fireworks show along Nashville's Riverfront downtown, organizers say you won't be disappointed.More >>
An investigation is underway after a teen showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
An investigation is underway after a teen showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
A Clarksville man is accused of driving drunk with a child inside his vehicle.More >>
A Clarksville man is accused of driving drunk with a child inside his vehicle.More >>
More than 150,000 people are expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City celebration on Tuesday.More >>
More than 150,000 people are expected to attend the Let Freedom Sing! July 4 in Music City celebration on Tuesday.More >>
Western Kentucky University's new president has officially taken the reins of his position.More >>
Western Kentucky University's new president has officially taken the reins of his position.More >>
A Tennessee man faces federal drug charges in the overdose death of a 21-year-old man.More >>
A Tennessee man faces federal drug charges in the overdose death of a 21-year-old man.More >>
A coroner says two children, their grandmother and her husband died when a small plane crashed in northwest Georgia over the weekend.More >>
A coroner says two children, their grandmother and her husband died when a small plane crashed in northwest Georgia over the weekend.More >>
Here's a look at some of the many events happening in Middle Tennessee this week for the Fourth of July holiday.More >>
Here's a look at some of the many events happening in Middle Tennessee this week for the Fourth of July holiday.More >>
If you are one of the expected 250,000 people who will be attending the Fourth of July fireworks show along Nashville's Riverfront downtown, organizers say you won't be disappointed.More >>
If you are one of the expected 250,000 people who will be attending the Fourth of July fireworks show along Nashville's Riverfront downtown, organizers say you won't be disappointed.More >>
The revival of a beer to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Knoxville World's Fair was only meant to be on the market for six months. But heavy demand has brewers considering making it a permanent offering.More >>
The revival of a beer to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Knoxville World's Fair was only meant to be on the market for six months. But heavy demand has brewers considering making it a permanent offering.More >>
Two 14-year-old boys were arrested after police say they stole a sack of guns and money from Cash America Pawn on Charlotte Pike on Saturday morning.More >>
Two 14-year-old boys were arrested after police say they stole a sack of guns and money from Cash America Pawn on Charlotte Pike on Saturday morning.More >>
Police say a woman killed early Sunday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood was shot by her husband during an argument in a ride-hailing vehicle.More >>
Police say a woman killed early Sunday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood was shot by her husband during an argument in a ride-hailing vehicle.More >>
Darlene Carroll was certain her 14-year-old son Malik was joking when he opened the front door of their Annapolis home Friday morning and told her there was a newborn on the porch.More >>
Darlene Carroll was certain her 14-year-old son Malik was joking when he opened the front door of their Annapolis home Friday morning and told her there was a newborn on the porch.More >>
Two 14-year-old boys were arrested after police say they stole a sack of guns and money from Cash America Pawn on Charlotte Pike on Saturday morning.More >>
Two 14-year-old boys were arrested after police say they stole a sack of guns and money from Cash America Pawn on Charlotte Pike on Saturday morning.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after police said they found her 5-year-old son malnourished, dehydrated and weighing 25 pounds.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after police said they found her 5-year-old son malnourished, dehydrated and weighing 25 pounds.More >>
A Moncks Corner man was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and exposing her to HIV, prosecutors said.More >>
A Moncks Corner man was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and exposing her to HIV, prosecutors said.More >>
A heartwarming photo of a woman showing a gorilla at the Louisville Zoo videos of baby gorillas is going viral.More >>
A heartwarming photo of a woman showing a gorilla at the Louisville Zoo videos of baby gorillas is going viral.More >>
After the Tennessee Department of Transportation installed guardrails at a dangerous section of I-65 in Sumner County known as “The Ridge,” officials in Millersville are now calling for a speed limit change too.More >>
After the Tennessee Department of Transportation installed guardrails at a dangerous section of I-65 in Sumner County known as “The Ridge,” officials in Millersville are now calling for a speed limit change too.More >>
A Florida man accidentally shot himself in the penis when he sat down on a gun in the driver's seat in his car.More >>
A Florida man accidentally shot himself in the penis when he sat down on a gun in the driver's seat in his car.More >>
A big part of the process to become a U.S. citizen is a civics test about U.S. government and history. Applicants have to answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly to pass -- could you? Be quick! You only have 10 seconds per question.More >>
A big part of the process to become a U.S. citizen is a civics test about U.S. government and history. Applicants have to answer 6 out of 10 questions correctly to pass -- could you? Be quick! You only have 10 seconds per question.More >>
As summer heat descends, replacing balmy spring breezes, ticks are becoming active in many regions of the United States. In the coming months, some experts predict that ticks and the diseases they cause will be more abundant due to warmer winter temperatures.More >>
As summer heat descends, replacing balmy spring breezes, ticks are becoming active in many regions of the United States. In the coming months, some experts predict that ticks and the diseases they cause will be more abundant due to warmer winter temperatures.More >>