No new cases of scabies discovered in jail facility

No new cases of scabies have been discovered at a CoreCivic detention facility in more than two weeks, according to a press release from the Metro Public Health Department on Friday.

The health department said it is continuing to work with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and CoreCivic in an effort to contain and stop the outbreak of a scabies-like rash that has occurred at the CoreCivic facility on Harding Place and among employees who work at the A.A. Birch Building.

There have been no newly diagnosed cases at the CoreCivic facility since June 13 and no newly diagnosed cases seen in Metro’s IOD clinic since June 19, according to the press release.

The Health Department will continue to monitor reports of the scabies-like rash among inmates and Metro employees, according to the release. Officials have completed reviewing inmate sick logs from CoreCivic dating back to April 1.

According to the release, the Health Department will continue to focus on four objectives:

Implement public health interventions to contain and stop the outbreak.

Implement monitoring and surveillance activities to understand the outbreak and track effectiveness of interventions.

Provide appropriate information to the public and routine updates to elected officials and affected individuals.

Evaluate processes and implement changes to prevent occurrences of similar outbreaks in the future.

CoreCivic officials have offered preventive treatment for scabies to all inmates at the Harding Place facility as recommended by the Health Department.

Metro employees with concerns about scabies are encouraged to contact Metro’s IOD clinic. Family members of Metro employees concerned about scabies can visit the Metro Public Health Department’s Lentz Public Health Center, located at 2500 Charlotte Ave., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Employees and their family members concerned about scabies can contact the Health Department at 615-340-5632 or NDR.notifiable@nashville.gov

CoreCivic is following the Health Department’s recommendation of holding and treating any inmate with a scabies-like rash before the inmate is sent to court. When necessary, CoreCivic is working with Court officials to reschedule court dates until an inmate has been treated.

The Health Department follows guidance from the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention and suggests routine cleaning and vacuuming to address any issue with scabies. Individuals who are diagnosed with scabies should machine wash and dry bedding using the hot cycles/settings. Spraying or fumigating homes or office areas is not recommended by the CDC. Items that cannot be washed should be kept in a sealed plastic bag for seven days.

Scabies is a contagious, itchy skin condition caused by a tiny, burrowing mite. The most common symptoms of scabies are intense itching and a pimple-like skin rash. The scabies mite is most easily spread by direct, prolonged, skin-to-skin contact with a person who has scabies, but can in some uncommon cases be spread more easily. The incubation period (time from exposure to the development of an itchy rash) can be as short as 1-4 days for someone who has had it previously, and 2-6 weeks for someone who has not been previously exposed. Itching can produce sores which can become infected from bacteria on the skin.

Scabies is not uncommon in correctional settings. Scabies can spread rapidly under crowded conditions where close body contact is frequent. Institutions such as nursing homes, extended-care facilities, and prisons are often sites of scabies outbreaks. In these institutional settings, prophylactic treatment of all residents along with treatment of cases is used to treat incubating cases and limit the likelihood of continued transmission.

