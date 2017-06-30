TSA rolling out changes due to travel ban, security plan

Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year for the TSA, and Friday kicks off the travel rush.

This all comes on the heels of a new travel ban and new security plans going into effect across the globe.

Nashville International Airport has already had its morning rush. They're expecting 22,000 people to come through TSA checkpoints on Friday.

Channel 4 got an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the security screenings that clear your bags for takeoff before they make it to your plane.

The TSA has had a busy week of security changes after travel ban 2.0 rolled out Thursday night, and there has been added scrutiny on electronic devices.

TSA officials in Nashville say travelers won't see a noticeable impact from the travel ban because the main international flights at BNA go to Canada.

The airport pulled back the curtain to show Channel 4 the special screening areas where your bags are taken through million-dollar X-ray machines and special high-tech screenings for being cleared for the plane. While passengers are being screened upstairs, their bags are going through digital scans below the building checking for weapons and possible explosives in bags.

"For us, it's the matter of if the passenger has that property and has access to it. So in checked luggage, obviously, they're underneath the plane and the person doesn't have access to it. There is a little more leniency there than if it's a carry-on and you have access to it," said TSA Supervisory Transportation Officer Bryan Hershey.

The screenings change with the threats around the globe.

"As things happen in the world, or as we get intelligence from our partners both at the state and federal level, we change things. We change the rules to kind of adapt because it is an adaptable enemy that we are kind of dealing with," said TSA regional spokesperson Mark Howell. "So, to give you an example, the reason you have to take your shoes off is based off the shoe bombing plot. The liquid limits is based off the explosives plot in Europe. So everything we do is rooted in something that's happened in the world, and we are not doing it to hassle you, we are doing it to make sure that you get from point A to point B the safest way possible."

Nashville is one of the highest-ranking airports for guns found in bags. So far this year, TSA has found 38 guns at at the security checkpoint. All but five have been loaded guns.

Officials are asking you to check the TSA website to make sure you're not bringing banned items and to arrive a little earlier than normal.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.