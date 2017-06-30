Preds prospects to take the ice for Future Stars Game

Predators fans will be able to check out the future of the team on Friday night at Bridgestone Arena.

The Preds prospects will take to the ice in the 2017 Future Stars Game to close out development camp.

Current Preds players Kevin Fiala and Austin Watson will serve as guest coaches for the teams.

Afterward, fans can get autographs from players and will be able to skate for free on the ice. Fans have to bring their own skates to participate.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The puck opens at 7 p.m.

Season ticketholders will be able to get in for $5. General admission is $10.

Proceeds will benefit the Ford Ice Scholarship Fund for underprivileged kids.

