TBI investigating arrest-related death in Cookeville

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man Friday morning while in the process of being arrested by Cookeville Police officers.

In a news release, the TBI said that Cookeville police received a call about 12:30 a.m. about a man, identified as Richard Thomas Sparks, 37, was walking in the median of Interstate 40 near Mile Marker 288.

According to the release, when an officer arrived and made contact with Sparks, the suspect became combative. A second officer arrived and the two of them were able to place Sparks on the ground in handcuffs.

A short time later Sparks became unresponsive. The officers suspected an opioid overdose and administered a dose of naloxone, which was not successful in reviving Sparks. The officers also attempted to use a portable AED, which was also unsuccessful.

Sparks was transported to Cookeville Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

At the request of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, the TBI was requested to investigate the circumstances of Sparks’ death.

