TBI investigating arrest-related death in Cookeville

Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year for the TSA, and Friday kicks off the travel rush.More >>
Fourth of July weekend is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year for the TSA, and Friday kicks off the travel rush.More >>
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg earlier this year.More >>
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg earlier this year.More >>
Federal, local and state law enforcement officers made numerous arrests in Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida as part of an operation on Friday.More >>
Federal, local and state law enforcement officers made numerous arrests in Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida as part of an operation on Friday.More >>
Predators fans will be able to check out the future of the team on Friday night at Bridgestone Arena.More >>
Predators fans will be able to check out the future of the team on Friday night at Bridgestone Arena.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man Friday morning while in the process of being arrested by Cookeville Police officers.More >>
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man Friday morning while in the process of being arrested by Cookeville Police officers.More >>
Tennessee taxes are going up at the gas pump and dropping at the grocery store in just two changes in store as 133 new state laws take effect.More >>
Tennessee taxes are going up at the gas pump and dropping at the grocery store in just two changes in store as 133 new state laws take effect.More >>
East Tennessee State has fired defensive line coach Scott Brumett, less than a week after he was arrested on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.More >>
East Tennessee State has fired defensive line coach Scott Brumett, less than a week after he was arrested on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.More >>
Colton Wilson, 24, was arrested on June 23 and booked into the Montgomery County jail. He is charged with unlawful photography in violation of privacy, false reports and tampering with evidence.More >>
Colton Wilson, 24, was arrested on June 23 and booked into the Montgomery County jail. He is charged with unlawful photography in violation of privacy, false reports and tampering with evidence.More >>
James Williams, 21, is wanted for aggravated domestic assault, theft, theft of a motor vehicle and violation of community corrections.More >>
James Williams, 21, is wanted for aggravated domestic assault, theft, theft of a motor vehicle and violation of community corrections.More >>
The Robertson County deputy who was injured while transporting an inmate to an outpatient clinic at 100 Oaks is continuing to recover.More >>
The Robertson County deputy who was injured while transporting an inmate to an outpatient clinic at 100 Oaks is continuing to recover.More >>
The recent hot weather and a mild winter might be bringing out more than just ticks.More >>
The recent hot weather and a mild winter might be bringing out more than just ticks.More >>
A woman who survived a heart transplant surgery seven years ago died less than 24 hours after giving birth to her first child.More >>
A woman who survived a heart transplant surgery seven years ago died less than 24 hours after giving birth to her first child.More >>
An appeals court has upheld the maximum 10- to 20-year prison sentence for a Pennsylvania man who tried to rape a real estate agent and claimed in his diary to "truly enjoy the hunt."More >>
An appeals court has upheld the maximum 10- to 20-year prison sentence for a Pennsylvania man who tried to rape a real estate agent and claimed in his diary to "truly enjoy the hunt."More >>
If you bought a cell phone, tablet, laptop or similar product that used a lithium ion battery from 2000-2011, you might be owed some cash.More >>
If you bought a cell phone, tablet, laptop or similar product that used a lithium ion battery from 2000-2011, you might be owed some cash.More >>
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg earlier this year.More >>
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg earlier this year.More >>
Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 24 West near the exit for Bell Road on Friday morning.More >>
Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 24 West near the exit for Bell Road on Friday morning.More >>
A Memphis mom faces criminal charges after investigators said she gave a gun to her young son.More >>
A Memphis mom faces criminal charges after investigators said she gave a gun to her young son.More >>
Three people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease after an outbreak at Guest House at Graceland.More >>
Three people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease after an outbreak at Guest House at Graceland.More >>
Dude! There's something totally tubular about the West Coast right now. It's the sea pickle. Many, many sea pickles, actually.More >>
Dude! There's something totally tubular about the West Coast right now. It's the sea pickle. Many, many sea pickles, actually.More >>