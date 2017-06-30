Gas tax up, grocery tax down: 133 Tennessee laws take effect

The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg earlier this year.More >>
Tennessee taxes are going up at the gas pump and dropping at the grocery store in just two changes in store as 133 new state laws take effect.
East Tennessee State has fired defensive line coach Scott Brumett, less than a week after he was arrested on charges of assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Federal authorities are expected to announce indictments and arrests in a "significant violent crime initiative" on Friday.
Colton Wilson, 24, was arrested on June 23 and booked into the Montgomery County jail. He is charged with unlawful photography in violation of privacy, false reports and tampering with evidence.
James Williams, 21, is wanted for aggravated domestic assault, theft, theft of a motor vehicle and violation of community corrections.
The Robertson County deputy who was injured while transporting an inmate to an outpatient clinic at 100 Oaks is continuing to recover.
An inmate was killed and a deputy was injured following a shooting at the Vanderbilt clinic at 100 Oaks Mall on Wednesday afternoon.
This week's attack on a Robertson County deputy is the third high-profile inmate escape just this month in Middle Tennessee. Each department has strict protocols on transporting inmates, so is it just a fluke, or do those policies need to be changed?
The Community Oversight Now Coalition, which is made up of multiple local organizations, hosted a town hall to talk about creating an oversight committee board.
