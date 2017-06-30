Gas tax up, grocery tax down: 133 Tennessee laws take effect

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee taxes are going up at the gas pump and dropping at the grocery store in just two changes in store as 133 new state laws take effect.

Saturday marks the July 1 benchmark for many laws to kick in.

That also means cities and counties must choose whether to use metal detectors at many of their buildings, parks and buses, or allow guns there.

And the state will begin banning abortion after 20 weeks if a doctor determines the fetus is viable through required tests.

The new laws were passed by the Republican-led General Assembly during the most recent legislative session from January to May. Republican Gov. Bill Haslam signed all 524 measures sent his way for approval this session.

