Charges dismissed for 2 teens accused in Smoky Mountains wildfires

Three months after the deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg, there are lingering questions about the two teenagers charged in the crime.

Fourteen people were killed in the fires. (WSMV)

The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg last fall.

The wildfires caused millions of dollars in damage in the Smoky Mountains and resulted in over a dozen deaths.

Sources previously told the Knoxville News Sentinel that the boys, ages 17 and 15, were hiking on the Chimney Tops Trail tossing matches onto the ground.

The Isaacs Law Firm released a statement saying, "Prosecutors have dropped charges against the two juveniles they initially labeled as being responsible for starting the state's largest and deadliest wildfire this century."

4th Judicial District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn filed the order to dismiss the charges.

A defense attorney for one of the teens confirmed they will explain why the charges were dismissed during a news conference at noon Friday.

