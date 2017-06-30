Feds to announce indictments, arrests, in 'crime initiative' - WSMV Channel 4

Feds to announce indictments, arrests, in 'violent crime initiative'

Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Federal authorities are expected to announce indictments and arrests in a "significant violent crime initiative" on Friday.

U.S. Attorney Jack Smith will be holding a news conference at noon at the federal courthouse annex.

Smith will be accompanied by senior leadership from the Department of Justice's Criminal Division, along with local and state authorities.

