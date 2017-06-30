11 members of Gangster Disciples charged in federal indictment

Eleven members of the Gangster Disciples have been charged in a 40-count federal indictment.

Federal, local and state law enforcement officers made numerous arrests in Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida as part of an operation on Friday.

U.S. Attorney Jack Smith held a news conference at the federal courthouse annex in Nashville on Friday to announce the arrests.

The suspects are accused of multiple murders and drug trafficking in Clarksville and Murfreesboro, which is where many of the defendants live.

The charges in the case, including racketeering and drug conspiracy, go back over a decade.

"In bringing these charges, we have sought to hold accountable those who have played a central role in gang violence and whose criminal activity has too often disrupted the peace and harmony of these two communities. Our work is not done and this prosecution is the next step in what will be a sustained effort to dismantle the Gangster Disciples organization in Middle Tennessee," said U.S. Attorney Jack Smith in a news release.

Below are just a few of the incidents related to the indictment:

January 2012: Brandon Durell Hardison is accused of killing a a Gangster Disciples associate and the man's girlfriend, who witnessed the murder.

November 2012: Hardison, Maurice Duncan Burks, Marcus Termaine Darden and Xavier Raphael Jenkins allegedly try to kill members of the Bloods gang. Burks allegedly shot and killed a member of the gang inside a Clarksville nightclub.

August 2014: Lamar Andre Warfield, Derrick Lamar Kilgore and Lawrence Mitchell are accused of trying to murder members of the Vice Lords gang and shooting four people in Clarksville.

December 2014: DeCarlos Titington is accused of shooting and and trying to kill two Vice Lords gang members.

"The Gangster Disciples have been a menace to law-abiding Americans for more than 40 years and remain a threat in 35 states today,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a news release. “This gang sells dangerous drugs and has taken innocent lives. The Department of Justice is making combating violent gangs like this one a high priority, and today we take another major step toward taking them off our streets for good. I want to thank the dedicated federal prosecutors who brought this case, and I especially want to thank the 10 law enforcement agencies from the state, local, and federal levels who took part in this investigation."

