Police: Man put hidden camera inside Clarksville dressing room

A man is accused of putting a hidden camera inside a dressing room at a Clarksville clothing store.

The investigation began when a manager at American Eagle Outfitters at the Governor's Square Mall found the camera in a changing room.

The Clarksville Police Department said investigators believe the camera was put in place sometime between June 19 and June 21.

Colton Wilson, 24, was arrested on June 23 and booked into the Montgomery County jail. He is charged with unlawful photography in violation of privacy, false reports and tampering with evidence.

Police said American Eagle Outfitters has been fully cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives believe there are other victims in the case.

Anyone who believes they are a victim is asked to call the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656.

