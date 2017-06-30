Balsamic Barbecue Burgers with Fresh Mozzarella - WSMV Channel 4

Balsamic Barbecue Burgers with Fresh Mozzarella

These juicy pork burgers are basted with a simple homemade tangy barbecue sauce and topped with fresh mozzarella cheese.

Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 Kentucky Legend Field Pork Burgers
4 slices fresh mozzarella cheese
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 tbsp olive tapenade
4 crusty buns
4 slices tomato
4 large fresh basil leaves

Barbecue Sauce:
1 cup ketchup
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
2 tsp Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp each salt and pepper

Instructions:

1.    Barbecue sauce: Combine ketchup, sugar, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, garlic powder, salt and pepper in small saucepan set over medium-low heat; simmer, stirring occasionally, for 18 to 20 minutes or until thickened and reduced by about one-third.
2.    Meanwhile, cook burgers according to package directions, brushing lightly on both sides with barbecue sauce (about 1 tbsp per burger) and topping with mozzarella during final 1 minute of cooking.
3.    Mix together mayonnaise and tapenade; spread over buns. Sandwich burgers, tomato slices and basil leaves in buns.

Tip: If desired, set aside some of the barbecue sauce before brushing over burgers; it can be covered and refrigerated for up to 1 week.
Nutrition Facts
Per 1 burger
Calories 690
Fat 49g
Cholesterol 105mg
Sodium 990mg
Carbohydrate 37g
Fiber 2g
Sugars 6g
Protein 26g

