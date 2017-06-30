Balsamic Barbecue Burgers with Fresh Mozzarella

These juicy pork burgers are basted with a simple homemade tangy barbecue sauce and topped with fresh mozzarella cheese.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

4 Kentucky Legend Field Pork Burgers

4 slices fresh mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp olive tapenade

4 crusty buns

4 slices tomato

4 large fresh basil leaves

Barbecue Sauce:

1 cup ketchup

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp each salt and pepper

Instructions:

1. Barbecue sauce: Combine ketchup, sugar, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, garlic powder, salt and pepper in small saucepan set over medium-low heat; simmer, stirring occasionally, for 18 to 20 minutes or until thickened and reduced by about one-third.

2. Meanwhile, cook burgers according to package directions, brushing lightly on both sides with barbecue sauce (about 1 tbsp per burger) and topping with mozzarella during final 1 minute of cooking.

3. Mix together mayonnaise and tapenade; spread over buns. Sandwich burgers, tomato slices and basil leaves in buns.

Tip: If desired, set aside some of the barbecue sauce before brushing over burgers; it can be covered and refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Per 1 burger

Calories 690

Fat 49g

Cholesterol 105mg

Sodium 990mg

Carbohydrate 37g

Fiber 2g

Sugars 6g

Protein 26g