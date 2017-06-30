Man accused of attacking ex-girlfriend at gunpoint in Clarksville

James Williams, 21, is wanted on several warrants. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

Police are asking for help finding a man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Clarksville.

James Williams, 21, is wanted for aggravated domestic assault, theft, theft of a motor vehicle and violation of community corrections.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, Williams is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint while assaulting and restraining her.

Williams allegedly stole the woman's 2003 pink Chevy Impala with TN tag 0E17K6.

Police believe Williams, who has a lengthy criminal history, may still be armed.

Williams, 21, is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'8" and weighs 230 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, Detective Ronald Parrish at 931-648-0656, ext. 5356, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Anonymous tips can be submitted at P3tips.com/591.

