Robertson County deputy's condition upgraded after shooting at 100 Oaks

The mother of an inmate shot and killed at a Vanderbilt medical complex on Wednesday said the incident was the result of a series of bad decisions and betrayal by a friend.

A Middle Tennessee community is waiting for updates on a deputy in critical condition.

This week's attack on a Robertson County deputy is the third high-profile inmate escape just this month in Middle Tennessee. Each department has strict protocols on transporting inmates, so is it just a fluke, or do those policies need to be changed?

A deputy was attacked by an inmate at 100 Oaks. (WSMV)

Do inmate transfer policies need to be changed?

The Robertson County deputy who was injured while transporting an inmate to an outpatient clinic at 100 Oaks is continuing to recover.

Deputy Josh Wiley has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office said they are asking for the public for continued prayers for Wiley's recovery.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Wiley and his partner, Tomisha Jones, were with inmate Rodney Cole at the Vanderbilt outpatient clinic on Wednesday.

At one point, Cole asked to go to the restroom and Wiley escorted him there. Cole somehow obtained a screwdriver, which is when Wiley called for help.

Jones said she saw Cole on top of Wiley making downward stabbing motions with the screwdriver. It's not clear if Wiley was actually stabbed.

According to Metro police, that's when Jones fired her weapon for the first time.

She believed that she hit Cole, but then he reportedly came at her and was able to gain control of the gun.

Wiley and Cole then reportedly exchanged gunfire, which is when both of them were hit.

Jones was able to get her gun back once Cole had been shot, which is when she fired at him again.

Both Wiley and Cole had multiple gunshot wounds. Cole died in the hallway. Jones was not injured in the incident.

It's still not clear how Cole was able to get his hands on the screwdriver.

Cole, 37, was serving a 15-year sentence for an aggravated robbery in Montgomery County in 2014. He was awaiting sentencing for his conviction in the robbery of a Clarksville bank in 2013. He also had previous convictions in Davidson County for robbery, attempted carjacking, aggravated burglary and evading arrest.

