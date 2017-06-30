Robertson County deputy's condition upgraded - WSMV Channel 4

Robertson County deputy's condition upgraded after shooting at 100 Oaks

Posted: Updated:
Robertson County Deputy Josh Wiley was injured in the incident. (Source: Robertson County Sheriff's Office) Robertson County Deputy Josh Wiley was injured in the incident. (Source: Robertson County Sheriff's Office)
Convicted bank robber Rodney Cole was killed in the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Convicted bank robber Rodney Cole was killed in the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Police are working to determine how Rodney Cole obtained a screwdriver. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Police are working to determine how Rodney Cole obtained a screwdriver. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Robertson County deputy who was injured while transporting an inmate to an outpatient clinic at 100 Oaks is continuing to recover.

Deputy Josh Wiley has been upgraded from critical to stable condition.

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office said they are asking for the public for continued prayers for Wiley's recovery.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Wiley and his partner, Tomisha Jones, were with inmate Rodney Cole at the Vanderbilt outpatient clinic on Wednesday.

At one point, Cole asked to go to the restroom and Wiley escorted him there. Cole somehow obtained a screwdriver, which is when Wiley called for help.

Jones said she saw Cole on top of Wiley making downward stabbing motions with the screwdriver. It's not clear if Wiley was actually stabbed.

According to Metro police, that's when Jones fired her weapon for the first time.

She believed that she hit Cole, but then he reportedly came at her and was able to gain control of the gun.

Wiley and Cole then reportedly exchanged gunfire, which is when both of them were hit.

Jones was able to get her gun back once Cole had been shot, which is when she fired at him again.

Both Wiley and Cole had multiple gunshot wounds. Cole died in the hallway. Jones was not injured in the incident.

It's still not clear how Cole was able to get his hands on the screwdriver.

Cole, 37, was serving a 15-year sentence for an aggravated robbery in Montgomery County in 2014. He was awaiting sentencing for his conviction in the robbery of a Clarksville bank in 2013. He also had previous convictions in Davidson County for robbery, attempted carjacking, aggravated burglary and evading arrest.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.