Do inmate transfer policies need to be changed?

This week's attack on a Robertson County deputy is the third high-profile inmate escape just this month in Middle Tennessee.

Each department has strict protocols on transporting inmates, so is it just a fluke, or do those policies need to be changed?

Deputy Josh Wiley remains in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His frightening story is causing sheriffs and police chiefs across the state to remind their officers about the dangers of letting your guard down.

"Transporting inmates outside a confined facility is probably one of the most dangerous things we do in corrections," said Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall in a tweet.

The attack on Wiley is sending shock waves through local enforcement.

"As soon as I realized it was so close to home, I immediately forwarded to everyone in the jail that works for me and asked them to watch it," said Cheatham County jail administrator JJ Hannah.

For Hannah, who is a veteran jail administrator, Wednesday's tragedy is another reminder to never let your guard down, even with the most trusted inmates.

"A lot of times we spend more time with inmates than with our family members, so you get comfortable around these people, and as soon as they find you comfortable, that's when it happens," Hannah said.

For inmate transportation, Cheatham County has strict procedures, including required leg irons and a belly chain.

But Hannah said the most important part is checking the inmate, the vehicle and the destination for contraband.

"Always search. Even if you think your partner has searched them, you search them again," Hannah said.

And while we may never know why Rodney Cole tried to break free and stab the transport deputy, Hannah said there's a lesson to be learned here: always be prepared for the worst-case scenario.

"You never know what their mindset is. They might get some bad news from home. They might think they have no other choice but to try to escape, they might be having a bad day and just decide they have nothing to lose," Hannah said.

Hannah said his deputies are supposed to check each and every room for contraband before they take an inmate inside.

He said for doctor's appointments they often keep the day and time a secret from an inmate's loved ones so they won't show up and try to help them escape.

