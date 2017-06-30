Group proposes civilian review board for law enforcement

Complaints against police officers continue to spark national discussion, and on Thursday night, that conversation took the shape of a town hall in Nashville.

According to the NAACP, there are nearly 700 citizen complaints filed every year against the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The Community Oversight Now Coalition, which is made up of multiple local organizations, hosted a town hall to talk about creating an oversight committee board.

More than 100 cities across the country have a similar board.

On Thursday, dozens showed up at the Gordon Memorial United Methodist Church to talk about how a board would positively address police accountability and increase trust between Davidson County residents and law enforcement.

"And that will reduce violence -- it will make us all safer -- if people feel that level of respect with the police and from the police," said Kyle Motherhead with the Community Oversight Now Coalition.

"I know there are people in the powers to be that don't think it's necessary, but they don't have black sons or daughters -- but especially black sons. They don't understand the reality when our sons are pulled over and they are behind the wheel," said Jackie Sims with Democracy Nashville.

The group says it's been working on the concept for many years, but it came together after Metro Officer Joshua Lippert shot and killed Jocques Clemmons back in February. Lippert has since been cleared of criminal charges.

