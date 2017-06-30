Woman injured in stabbing at Madison apartment complex - WSMV Channel 4

Woman injured in stabbing at Madison apartment complex

The stabbing happened at an apartment complex in Madison. (WSMV) The stabbing happened at an apartment complex in Madison. (WSMV)
MADISON, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating a stabbing at a Madison apartment complex.

The female victim was reportedly stabbed in the left arm and shoulder at the Lexington Garden Apartments on Forest Park Road.

The victim was sent to the hospital. Her injuries are non-life-threatening.

