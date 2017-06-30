Nashville Sounds attempting to break world record for largest air guitar concert

Ever wanted to break a world record? Well, here's your chance!

On Friday night, the Nashville Sounds will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest air guitar concert.

The Sounds will be playing the Oklahoma City Dodgers at 7:05 p.m.

Event organizers say the guitar moves will be taught during the game, and the world record attempt will happen after the game before the fireworks.

The crowd will need to perform three specific air guitar moves for 90 seconds to break the record.

The current world record is held by the San Manuel Indian Bingo and Casino in Highland, CA.

Guests don't have to attend the game to participate. There will be a sign-up table outside of the ballpark, and participants will be escorted inside just before the attempt.

If the game is rained out, the event will be moved to Saturday night.

