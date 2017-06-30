Comment sought on proposal to treat fire ants

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area has come up with a plan to treat fire ants and is seeking public comment on the proposal.

A statement from the National Forest Service says the public has until July 31 to submit comments on its proposal to use approved insecticides to treat imported fire ants in the 170,000 acre recreation area along the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

The statement says the ants are an invasive species that pose a hazard to human health and safety and can threaten native plants and wildlife. It says crews would work to avoid adversely impacting natural resources.

Officials say the main method of treatment would include placing bait granules around the base of individual anthills.

Officials say not treating the ants would have negative consequences.

