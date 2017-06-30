Comment sought on proposal to treat fire ants

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area has come up with a plan to treat fire ants and is seeking public comment on the proposal.
A statement from the National Forest Service says the public has until July 31 to submit comments on its proposal to use approved insecticides to treat imported fire ants in the 170,000 acre recreation area along the Kentucky-Tennessee border.
The statement says the ants are an invasive species that pose a hazard to human health and safety and can threaten native plants and wildlife. It says crews would work to avoid adversely impacting natural resources.
Officials say the main method of treatment would include placing bait granules around the base of individual anthills.
Officials say not treating the ants would have negative consequences.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
Event organizers say the guitar moves will be taught during the game, and the world record attempt will happen after the game before the fireworks.More >>
Event organizers say the guitar moves will be taught during the game, and the world record attempt will happen after the game before the fireworks.More >>
Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 24 West near the exit for Bell Road on Friday morning.More >>
Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 24 West near the exit for Bell Road on Friday morning.More >>
Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area has come up with a plan to treat fire ants and is seeking public comment on the proposal.More >>
Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area has come up with a plan to treat fire ants and is seeking public comment on the proposal.More >>
President Donald Trump is nominating a law professor at Belmont University to be U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.More >>
President Donald Trump is nominating a law professor at Belmont University to be U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.More >>
The first-ever "Game of Thrones" convention, named Con of Thrones, is kicking off Friday at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel.More >>
The first-ever "Game of Thrones" convention, named Con of Thrones, is kicking off Friday at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel.More >>
Investigators say a family was able to safely escape the flames. Crews were able to keep the fire contained to one half of the home on Freedom Court.More >>
Investigators say a family was able to safely escape the flames. Crews were able to keep the fire contained to one half of the home on Freedom Court.More >>
Metro police are investigating a mysterious shooting in Germantown on Thursday night.More >>
Metro police are investigating a mysterious shooting in Germantown on Thursday night.More >>
The recent hot weather and a mild winter might be bringing out more than just ticks.More >>
The recent hot weather and a mild winter might be bringing out more than just ticks.More >>
After more than 100 years, the Tennessee State Fair could be leaving the Fairgrounds Nashville.More >>
After more than 100 years, the Tennessee State Fair could be leaving the Fairgrounds Nashville.More >>