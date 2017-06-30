Nashville to host first-ever 'Game of Thrones' convention this weekend

The first-ever "Game of Thrones" convention, named Con of Thrones, is kicking off Friday at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel.

For the next three days, fans of the HBO blockbuster can feel like they've entered Westeros, which is the mythical land in the series.

Fans can meet some of the show's actors in person, dress up as their favorite characters and participate in workshops.

"We have over 120 hours of meticulously crafted programming," said Zack Luye, director of the convention. "This is the first time that many of them have come together in one place for three days, and you know, aggregated all of that energy, especially the two weeks before the season."

Nashville was chosen as the first place to host Con of Thrones.

"Nashville, for one, is such a cool place. I think that its energy is based on its artistic presence, which is a really special thing and that's kinda something you would expect from a European city, and we have it right here in the middle of the United States," Luye said.

Luye says the fact that the convention is happening about two weeks out from the premiere of the show's seventh season makes it even more special.

"There's so much to talk about and the trailer's that HBO has released leading up to this weekend leaves a lot of questions for people to ask and that's a lot of what we'll be doing here with the programming," he said.

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and will be able to see 35 different vendors.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. Friday, and the opening ceremony is at noon. The convention ends at 6 p.m. Sunday.

A weekend pass is $149, while a day pass is $59. Click here for more information about tickets.

