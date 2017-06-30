Firefighter injured in west Nashville blaze

The fire destroyed half of a home on Freedom Court. (WSMV)

A firefighter is being treated for burns after a house fire in west Nashville on Thursday.

Investigators say a family was able to safely escape the flames.

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to one half of the home on Freedom Court.

There is no word on what caused the blaze.

