Multiple people injured in fiery crash involving semi on I-24 West

Police say a silver car was swerving before it hit two other cars. (WSMV)

Five vehicles were involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 24 West near the exit for Bell Road on Friday morning.

Multiple people were injured in the wreck. Most of the victims' injuries are minor except for one driver, who has serious but non-critical injuries.

In total, a semi, a wrecker and three cars were involved in the crash, which happened around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, a silver car was swerving and hit the median before it went across traffic and hit a guardrail and two other vehicles.

A wrecker stopped to try to help and was reportedly hit by a semi that went up in flames, hitting the divider and flipping onto its side.

Several other cars were smashed up against the concrete wall about 250 yards away.

Emergency crews were on the scene cleaning up fuel and rescuing people from their vehicles.

All lanes of I-24 West reopened after the semi truck was towed out of the way just before 6 a.m.

Major accident on I-24W at Hickory Hollow Parkway. Semi and multiple cars burned after crash and fire. Only one lane open. pic.twitter.com/Vix3u4Aekc — Hayley Mason (@WSMVHayleyMason) June 30, 2017

Closer images of the accident on I-24W. Two cars and a semi involved. Being told injuries are non-life-threatening. At least one transported pic.twitter.com/h3UN1duZCi — Hayley Mason (@WSMVHayleyMason) June 30, 2017

Officer's tell me five vehicles total were involved in I-24W crash and fire. Everyone has been taken to hospital. Only One lane open. pic.twitter.com/JxVrOkTxqR — Hayley Mason (@WSMVHayleyMason) June 30, 2017

Police say crash started with this silver Kia swerving and hitting the median and then the guardrail and two other cars. 5 hit total + fire pic.twitter.com/nl2BKRnA5h — Hayley Mason (@WSMVHayleyMason) June 30, 2017

Closer look at semi involved in 5 car crash on I-24W. Wrecker trying to tow burned portion of vehicle now to clear by 6. pic.twitter.com/NVWfnjcsUY — Hayley Mason (@WSMVHayleyMason) June 30, 2017

