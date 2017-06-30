Multiple people injured in fiery crash involving semi on I-24 West

Multiple people injured in fiery crash involving semi on I-24 - WSMV Channel 4

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Five vehicles were involved in a fiery crash on Interstate 24 West near the exit for Bell Road on Friday morning.

Multiple people were injured in the wreck. Most of the victims' injuries are minor except for one driver, who has serious but non-critical injuries.

In total, a semi, a wrecker and three cars were involved in the crash, which happened around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, a silver car was swerving and hit the median before it went across traffic and hit a guardrail and two other vehicles.

A wrecker stopped to try to help and was reportedly hit by a semi that went up in flames, hitting the divider and flipping onto its side.

Several other cars were smashed up against the concrete wall about 250 yards away.

Emergency crews were on the scene cleaning up fuel and rescuing people from their vehicles.

All lanes of I-24 West reopened after the semi truck was towed out of the way just before 6 a.m.

