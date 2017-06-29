Brown recluse spider bites on the rise in Middle TN

The recent hot weather and a mild winter might be bringing out more than just ticks.

A Nashville musician had a recent brush with death after he was bit by a brown recluse spider.

Medical experts say they’re seeing a higher than normal volume of calls and cases, especially with children.

“It just felt like flu-like symptoms. Didn’t feel like it was getting any better, but it also didn’t feel like it was getting any worse,” said Aidan Gorey, a spider bite victim.

Gorey is a bit of an adventurer. The musician and artist once swam in shark-infested waters in Australia.

But the Georgia native said nothing brought him closer to death than an encounter with a brown recluse spider after he moved to Nashville.

“Then, about a week in, then it got really, really bad. And I peaked at a fever of 104 and realized I should probably go to the hospital,” Gorey said.

Gorey spent four days at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, teetering on the point of no return.

The house he moved into was infested with brown recluse spiders. His roommate found one under his pillow.

Gorey was bit on the back of his leg when he put his pants on.

“At the hospital they told me my red blood cell count was down to eight, which is extremely low, and if it fell any lower, I would have fallen into a coma,” he said.

“If you don’t have a fever and rash, it would be extremely unlikely for you to develop the life threat,” said Dr. Donna Seger, a toxicologist at Vanderbilt.

Seger said the Tennessee Poison Center has been receiving plenty of calls from people concerned about spiders. She added they’ve seen a child almost weekly because of venomous spider bites.

“I would say that this year, of the years I’ve been here, has probably had the highest incidents of the number of people, primarily children, being admitted for having systemic reactions to this bite,” Seger said.

Seger said symptoms vary from patient to patient; from a small red mark or blister, to a rash and fever like Gorey had, to sores and even hemolysis in rare cases.

Hemolysis is when the spider’s venom attacks a person’s red blood cells. The condition can be life-threatening.

“The venom can cause the red blood cells to lyse, or just break apart,” Seger said. “It’s just like you’ve got a gun shooting the red blood cells and the red cells are breaking up.

“The only thing you can really do is give people blood, so that that can replace the red blood cells that they are using,” she added.

That’s exactly what happened to Gorey.

“So they put me in the emergency room for concentrated red blood cell transfusions, and then ICU for even more transfusions and IV treatments,” Gorey said.

All of this from a tiny arachnid with the shape of a fiddle on its back.

“It’s such a rare occasion that a bite from the spider is this potent. I just got very unlucky with it,” Gorey said.

Brown recluse spiders hunt at night and are not considered aggressive, but they will bite if they feel trapped or threatened.

The spiders are so common in Middle Tennessee, experts say you should assume they’re in your home or on your property.

“So you find them in drawers or places where you haven’t moved things in,” Seger said. “Like if you stash away sweaters over the summer or something like that. They like to hide in places.”

Or even in pants, as Gorey discovered.

“If I wasn’t a young, healthy male in my mid-20s, the situation would be different if I was a small child or elderly adult,” he said.

To stay safe from brown recluse spiders, start by removing clutter, keep your home clean and use spider traps. Eliminate the spiders’ food source by make sure there are no other insects in your home.

The spiders can hide anywhere, so be careful when handling anything inside your home attack, garage or yard that has been left undisturbed. Be sure to shake out your clothing and shoes.

If you’re bitten and have reddening skin, blistering, itching, pain, a fever, rash or nausea, call the Tennessee Poison Center at 800-222-1222 and seek medical treatment.

Experts say ice can help with pain, but most home remedies generally don’t work and can actually make your symptoms and recovery worse.

