Police investigate apparent random shooting in Germantown

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Hume Street. (WSMV)

Metro police are investigating a mysterious shooting in Germantown on Thursday night.

Police said a victim was shot in the 700 block of Hume Street, and investigators aren’t sure why.

The victim was standing near a truck when the suspects inside it opened fire. Officials said the gunmen then took off toward I-65.

Police said the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

