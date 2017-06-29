Police investigate apparent random shooting in Germantown - WSMV Channel 4

Police investigate apparent random shooting in Germantown

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Hume Street. (WSMV) The shooting happened in the 700 block of Hume Street. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police are investigating a mysterious shooting in Germantown on Thursday night.

Police said a victim was shot in the 700 block of Hume Street, and investigators aren’t sure why.

The victim was standing near a truck when the suspects inside it opened fire. Officials said the gunmen then took off toward I-65.

Police said the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

