State fair may leave Nashville fairgrounds after 100 years

After more than 100 years, the Tennessee State Fair could be leaving the Fairgrounds Nashville.

The state fair has been at the Nashville fairgrounds since 1906. After a quick vote on Thursday, the State Fair Commission decided to change that.

The fair will remain at the fairgrounds for the next two years. The commission will take some time to get feedback from every county in the state. The commission will then make a recommendation for a new location to the governor and general assembly.

The idea of moving the state fair has been a controversial one for years. Many disagree about whether the state fair actually needs a larger location in order to be successful.

“Being good stewards of the fair, Tennessee deserves a great state fair,” said Tennessee State Fair Manager Scott Jones. “In order to produce the state fair of the caliber we deserve, we need 300-plus acres at least.”

“We had attendance of 305,000 in the past, but now they’re saying it’s not adequate,” said Duane Dominy, vice chair of Friends of the Fairgrounds.

The commission was eyeing the Bonnaroo location in Manchester, but a feasibility study found the location is likely too far away and remote.

The commission is now considering Rutherford County.

There are some upgrades planned at the Nashville fairgrounds, including a new parking spaces.

Mayor Megan Barry’s administration is working on plans for a new soccer stadium, but Barry has said she plans to keep the speedway and expo center intact.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.