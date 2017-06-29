Robertson Co. residents voice support for deputy injured in stabbing

A Middle Tennessee community is waiting for updates on a deputy in critical condition.

As Channel 4 has been reporting, officials said Deputy Josh Wiley remains at Vanderbilt after being stabbed repeatedly by an inmate at Vanderbilt's 100 Oaks campus.

Metro police said Robertson County Deputies Wiley and Tomisha Jones were transporting inmate Rodney Cole Wednesday.

According to police, Wiley escorted Cole to the restroom when the inmate somehow obtained a screwdriver and began stabbing Wiley.

Police said Jones ran into the restroom and found Cole on top of her partner.

Police said Jones then opened fire. During an ensuing struggle, Cole briefly got hold of Jones' weapon before she was able to regain control of it.

Both deputies fired multiple shots. Cole was hit by the gunfire and died in the hallway.

"Hearing about this incident really was just troubling," said Robertson County resident Summer Boutwell.

"I work at the Vanderbilt main campus, and we got an alert, but I had no idea it was a Robertson County deputy," added Robertson County resident Rita Burchett.

Burchett said there's a deep connection between many in her county.

"We're connected through family," she said. "We're connected through church. We're connected through businesses."

She said she doesn't know Deputies Wiley or Jones, but hearing they're neighbors of her county has made what happened Wednesday hit even harder.

"I just began to read and I thought, 'oh my goodness, I can not begin to imagine how horrific,'" Boutwell said.

Boutwell said she also has a connection to Vanderbilt's 100 Oaks campus. Since giving birth to her son six months ago, she's been taking him there for follow-ups.

"If I had been there having him, how panicked I would have been thinking, 'will I be OK? Will my child be OK?'" she said. "I can't imagine how those people felt. My heart goes out to those people and their families."

Burchett and Boutwell said they know their Robertson County community. While they wait for word on Wiley's condition, they said they want his family to know they have the county's support.

"We're very grateful for their caring for everyone over there," Burchett said.

"Our family is praying for your guys, and we are wishing you a speedy recovery," Boutwell said. "You are supported in this community, and we're lifting you all up."

Jones' father spoke to Channel 4 by phone Thursday and said the family raised his daughter to be strong. He said Jones is doing fine, but she needs this time to rest.

