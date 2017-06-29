Mother of slain inmate remembers good, bad of son's life

An inmate was killed and a deputy was critically injured following a shooting at the Vanderbilt clinic at 100 Oaks Mall on Wednesday afternoon.

Police have blocked off the area following a shooting at 100 Oaks Mall. (WSMV)

The mother of an inmate shot and killed at a Vanderbilt medical complex on Wednesday said the incident was the result of a series of bad decisions and betrayal by a friend.

Gerta Glenn could hardly find the words to process or explain why her son Rodney Cole attacked two Robertson County deputies at the Vanderbilt clinic at 100 Oaks.

“It’s been the worst day of my life. It’s been hard,” Glenn said. “Can’t really tell you how I feel because it’s a feeling I’ve never felt.”

Cole was headed to an HIV clinic when police said he attacked Deputy Josh Wiley with a screwdriver. He was killed in a shootout with Wiley and his partner, Tomisha Jones, while on a bathroom break.

Cole was in the custody of U.S. Marshals in Robertson County after being convicted of robbing the Capitol Bank in Clarksville at gunpoint.

Glenn makes no excuses for her son’s criminal record of robberies and carjackings.

“He had made some bad choices,” she said. “He made some really bad choices in life, and some of them he did and some he didn’t do. He was always honest with me about what he did and what he didn’t do.”

Cole was serving a 15-year sentence for the Clarksville bank robbery after his best friend Sheron Ladd took the stand against him. Cole’s family said that was a turning point and the beginning of an even deeper downward spiral.

Glenn said Cole lost his job and all hope.

“After that trial he just felt like there was nothing else he could do. He felt like that was the end,” she said, “I kept telling him, ‘Hold on son, hold on son.’”

Police said Cole made one final bad decision on Wednesday that cost him his life.

“We prayed for him yesterday at my other house. We prayed for him. I pray that he will be all right,” Glenn said. “I am so sorry he was a part of that situation.”

Glenn is relying on faith and truth as she tries to come to grips with the realities, both good and bad, about the son she has lost.

“Regardless of what your children’s choices are, good or bad, stay by your children,” she said. “Because at the end of the day, they are God’s blessing to you … and just know that at the end of the day it’s their story.”

Glenn said she is not pleased that her son’s medical history has gotten out. She said it is not relevant.

She added she hates what happened to the deputies and has been praying for Wiley’s recovery.

