Man arrested after drugs, cash found during traffic stop

Drug Task Force agents discovered two kilograms of cocaine and more than $75,000 in cash during a traffic stop on I-40 in Hickman County on Wednesday.

The man behind the wheel, Bruce Daniel of Houston, TX, gave the agents consent to search his truck. Agents said the drugs and cash were found hidden in the seats of the truck.

Daniel was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell. Officials said he will also face money laundering charges.

