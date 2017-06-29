Convicted child rapist faces up to 134 years in prison

Nashville prosecutors have convicted a man in what they call one of the most disturbing and appalling cases they have ever seen.

It took the jury less than an hour to convict Jerry Ledbetter.

Prosecutor Chad Butler said Ledbetter repeatedly sexually abused animals and a 10-year-old child inside his Nashville home.

Ledbetter, 29, faces up to 134 years in prison. He will be sentenced in August.

