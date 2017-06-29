TDOT halting construction lane closures for holiday weekend

AAA is projecting 37 million Americans will be hitting the roads to travel this Fourth of July.

Of those travelers, over 780,000 are expected to be driving through Tennessee.

Because of this, Tennessee Department of Transportation is halting all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes for the holiday.

This will begin at noon Friday and continue through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

There will still be a few long-term lane closures in effect. In those areas, workers may still be on site.

TDOT has several resources for drivers over the holiday weekend:

Live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras

Dial 511 from any landline or cell phone for traffic information

Statewide travel updates on Twitter

