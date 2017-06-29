2 win $100,000 from Powerball in Tennessee

Two people are $100,000 richer after playing the Powerball in Tennessee.

The two tickets were purchased in Springfield and Ardmore.

The players matched four of the five numbers drawn, plus the red Powerball number. Adding on the Power Play option doubles the base prize by the Power Play number that is drawn.

There were over 11,000 winning Powerball tickets statewide after Wednesday night's drawing.

The Tennessee Lottery says neither winner has stepped forward to claim their prize.

