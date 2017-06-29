CREAMY SWEET & SOUR COLESLAW by "Famous Dave" Anderson
Courtesy Famous Dave's Backroads and Sidestreets
10 C chopped shredded red and green cabbage
¼ C grated carrot
2 C Miracle Whip
½ C sugar
2 T prepared horseradish
1 T dry mustard
1 tsp white pepper
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp garlic powder
¼ tsp celery seeds
Toss the cabbage and carrot in a bowl.
Mix salad dressing, sugar, horseradish, dry mustard, white pepper, salt, garlic powder and celery seeds in a bowl.
Add to cabbage mixture and mix well.
Chill, covered, until serving time.
Yield 6 to 8 servings.