Creamy Sweet & Sour Coleslaw by "Famous Dave" Anderson - WSMV Channel 4

Creamy Sweet & Sour Coleslaw by "Famous Dave" Anderson

Posted: Updated:

CREAMY SWEET & SOUR COLESLAW by "Famous Dave" Anderson
Courtesy Famous Dave's Backroads and Sidestreets

10 C chopped shredded red and green cabbage
¼ C grated carrot
2 C Miracle Whip
½ C sugar
2 T prepared horseradish
1 T dry mustard
1 tsp white pepper
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp garlic powder
¼ tsp celery seeds

Toss the cabbage and carrot in a bowl.
Mix salad dressing, sugar, horseradish, dry mustard, white pepper, salt, garlic powder and celery seeds in a bowl.
Add to cabbage mixture and mix well.
Chill, covered, until serving time.
Yield 6 to 8 servings.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.