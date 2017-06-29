CREAMY SWEET & SOUR COLESLAW by "Famous Dave" Anderson

Courtesy Famous Dave's Backroads and Sidestreets

10 C chopped shredded red and green cabbage

¼ C grated carrot

2 C Miracle Whip

½ C sugar

2 T prepared horseradish

1 T dry mustard

1 tsp white pepper

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp celery seeds

Toss the cabbage and carrot in a bowl.

Mix salad dressing, sugar, horseradish, dry mustard, white pepper, salt, garlic powder and celery seeds in a bowl.

Add to cabbage mixture and mix well.

Chill, covered, until serving time.

Yield 6 to 8 servings.