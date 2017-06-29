Capybara returned home after escaping in East Tennessee

The world's largest type of rodent was spotted in East Tennessee earlier this month.

Wildlife officers admit they were a bit hesitant when they first got the call about a capybara at the Tellico Wildlife Management Area in Monroe County on June 19.

The caller shared photos of the creature with the TWRA. Officers then jumped into action to figure out what to do with the animal.

"We knew this was a fluke and this was a once in a lifetime happening," said Monroe County wildlife officer Kip Kite.

It turns out, the capybara had escaped through an overflow pipe from Citico Wildlife Wilderness.

Tellico WMA employees eventually spotted the rodent again, which is when they were able to help trap the creature and return it home safely.

"We obviously don’t want exotic wildlife running loose. However, we’re overwhelmingly willing to work with organizations for recapture and safe return," said Monroe County wildlife officer Joe Pike.

Capybaras are native to South America. They made headlines last summer during the Olympics when they were spotted on the golf course in Brazil.

