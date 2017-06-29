Homeless woman reported missing in Clarksville

Clarksville police are asking for the public's help tracking down a missing homeless woman.

Elena Sutton's family has not heard from her since March. The 27-year-old has several medical conditions and does not have any of her prescriptions with her.

Police said they contacted Sutton in April but have not been in touch with her since then.

Sutton's family filed a missing persons report on June 23.

Sutton is a white female who is 5'8" and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and tattoos on her arms.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5156, or the tip line at 931-645-8477. You can also submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

