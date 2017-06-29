Dickson police warning residents about jury duty phone scam

The Dickson County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a growing scam.

Scammers are calling residents claiming they've missed jury duty and must pay a fine or they will be arrested.

Officials say the scammers' main goal is to scare victims into sending money through a prepaid debit card or wire transfer.

Authorities are asking residents to share this information with their friends and family.

