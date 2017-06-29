4 juvenile suspects taken into custody at Goodlettsville hotel

The standoff happened at America's Best Value Inn. (WSMV)

Two men and two women were taken into custody at the hotel. (WSMV)

Four juveniles are in police custody following an hours-long standoff at a hotel in Goodlettsville.

This all started around 3 a.m. Thursday when police tracked two teens wanted for aggravated assault and auto burglary charges to the America's Best Value Inn on Rivergate Parkway.

When the suspects refused to come out of their hotel room, police called in the SWAT team.

With guns drawn, officers surrounded the hotel near Interstate 65 for several hours. Negotiators yelled through megaphones trying to get the teens to come outside.

Around 5:30 a.m., the suspects surrendered and were taken into custody. Two women who were with the suspects were also detained by police.

It was a terrifying situation for several hotel guests when officers knocked on their doors and said they needed to evacuate immediately.

"Approximately about 3 o'clock in the morning, I was woken up by SWAT. They told us to evacuate, hurry up, leave your room, so we did. We went all the way around the perimeter," said hotel guest Harold Swearingen. "They just said we've got a serious issue, and they think they are well armed in the room."

This is the same hotel where police found the stolen car connected to the scenes of two recent armed robberies and a shooting. At this time, the car does not appear to be connected with the standoff.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

NEW: 4 people taken into custody. 2 juveniles had warrants out of Goodlettsville for aggravated assault. Police tracked them to this motel. — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) June 29, 2017

2 females were inside motel with the wanted juveniles. All taken into custody & being questioned — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) June 29, 2017

NEW INFO: at least one subject IN CUSTODY. pic.twitter.com/vkTsPXvthV — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) June 29, 2017

Several law enforcement officials also setting up underneath overpass. Officers still have guns drawn at America's Best Value Inn pic.twitter.com/A434EmYXhp — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) June 29, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.