4 juvenile suspects in police custody at Goodlettsville hotel

Police say they have taken four juveniles into custody at a Goodlettsville hotel.

The Goodlettsville Police Department was looking for suspects wanted on outstanding warrants when they tracked them to America's Best Value Inn on Rivergate Parkway.

Goodlettsville police asked the Metro Nashville Police Department for assistance when the juveniles would not leave their hotel room.

The SWAT team and negotiators arrived to the scene around 3:30 a.m. The suspects eventually surrendered around 5:30 a.m. and were taken into custody.

Police said the two men had outstanding warrants, but the two women did not.

Hotel guests were evacuated from their rooms and had to wait outside.

"Approximately about 3 o'clock in the morning, I was woken up by SWAT. They told us to evacuate, hurry up, leave your room, so we did. We went all the way around the perimeter," said hotel guest Harold Swearingen. "They just said we've got a serious issue, and they think they are well armed in the room."

This is the same location where police found the stolen car connected to two armed robberies and a shooting. It's not clear if this car is connected with this incident.

