Metro Parks director denies involvement in Cleveland Park tree destruction

New details are emerging about the investigation into who cut down a large sugar maple tree at Cleveland Park on June 16.

Channel 4 has learned someone took an ax to two trees at the north end of the park about a week before one of them was cut down. Metro Parks then received multiple anonymous tips warning of a possible plan by an East Nashville developer to cut the trees down, which were blocking the Nashville skyline view from his home under construction on North 8th Street.

One email said, “I live in the Cleveland Park area and overheard a builder state that he would be killing some trees located on the north side of Cleveland Park.”

Four days after the anonymous tips came to Metro Parks, the tree was cut down, forcing park police to launch a criminal investigation into what they’re calling “felony vandalism.”

Interim Parks Director Monique Odom said her department looked into the tips, but never reached out to the developer, Tom Keesee.

Keesee told Channel 4 he is building the home closest to where the tree was cut down and is planning to move into it. He denied any involvement in cutting down the tree.

