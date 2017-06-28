Explosion reported at Murray State dorm

An explosion was reported at Richmond Hall at Murray State University. (Photo: Calloway County Emergency Management)

Emergency officials said there was an explosion on Wednesday afternoon at a dorm on the campus of Murray State University.

Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call told WPSD-TV there was an explosion after a gas leak at the Richmond dorm, which opened in 2009 according to a university spokesperson.

A spokesperson at Murray-Calloway County Hospital told WPSD that one person was being treated for injuries from the explosion and was in stable condition. A school spokesperson said the person taken to the hospital was an employee of the university.

The university sent a tweet that said emergency personnel are on the scene and to stay out of the area.

There was an explosion at Richmond Hall. Emergency Personnel are on the scene. Stay out of the area. — Murray State Univ (@murraystateuniv) June 28, 2017

The school was also hosting its Governor’s Scholar’s Program this week.

The university said all participants of the program were safe and accounted for.

All Scholars safe and accounted for, we will continue to share updates - https://t.co/pGpq2XroCF — Official Murray GSP (@themurrayGSP) June 28, 2017

