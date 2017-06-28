1 staff member hospitalized after explosion at Murray State University

A staff member was hospitalized following an explosion on Wednesday afternoon at Murray State University.

Calloway County Emergency Management Director Bill Call told WPSD-TV there was an explosion after a gas leak at the Richmond dorm, which opened in 2009, according to a university spokesperson.

One staff member was hospitalized and is in stable condition. Dakota Fields, 26, had just earned his master's degree in May and was serving as a residential hall director.

Murray State President Bob Davies issued a statement Thursday, which read, in part:

I want to thank all of our first responders, the multiple police departments, firefighters, EMTs, and others who went and helped as best and as quickly as possible. In the immediate hours following the event, the cooperation and coordination of law enforcement agencies, University officials and other critical services was exceptional.

Davies said all the students participating in summer classes, the Governor's Scholars Program, the Commonwealth Honors Academy and the Adventures in Math and Science programs have all been accounted for and relocated.

Davies' statement went on to say:

I want to thank all of the Murray State faculty, staff and community members who acted quickly and offered their unconditional and unwavering support. This includes the vice presidents and campus leadership who acted quickly and professionally to ensure the safety of our campus and those on it. I also want to express my sincere appreciation for the numerous calls and messages from around the state, from our Governor, elected officials, fellow university presidents, and the numerous members of the Murray State family-our alumni, students and their families, our fans and other loyal supporters.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the explosion. Anyone with information is asked to call 270-856-3721 or 1-800-222-5555.

There was an explosion at Richmond Hall. Emergency Personnel are on the scene. Stay out of the area. — Murray State Univ (@murraystateuniv) June 28, 2017

All Scholars safe and accounted for, we will continue to share updates - https://t.co/pGpq2XroCF — Official Murray GSP (@themurrayGSP) June 28, 2017

