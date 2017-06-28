Vanderbilt football players involved in Target shooting suspended

The shooting happened at Target on White Bridge Road. (WSMV)

Three Vanderbilt football players who were reportedly involved in a shooting incident at a West Nashville Target on Monday have been suspended.

Vanderbilt University issued the following statement on Wednesday:

Vanderbilt Football Coach Derek Mason has indefinitely suspended the three student athletes reportedly involved in the June 26 shooting incident at a Nashville Target from all football activities.

Police said the incident leading up to the shooting happened on Monday when Vanderbilt wide receiver Donaven Tennyson met up with someone to try to sell his cellphone. Tennyson's cellphone was stolen during the meeting in the parking lot of the Chili's on West End.

Tennyson told police he noticed his stolen phone was listed online, which is when he reportedly made a fake profile and arranged a meeting with the seller at Target.

The 19-year-old brought two friends with him, O’montae Daley and Frank Coppet, both 18. The trio brought a pellet pistol with them.

Coppet reportedly got out of their car with the pellet gun, which is when two people in a gray Buick sedan opened fire.

Daley was shot in the leg. Coppet was shot in the arm by a shotgun. Both have non-critical injuries.

Tennyson is a sophomore from Richmond, VA. He played in eight games in the 2016 season. Daley is a defensive back from Warner Robins, GA. Coppet is a redshirt freshman defensive back from Fort Lauderdale, FL.

