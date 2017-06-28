Scammers target PayPal users in scheme

New details are emerging about the investigation into who cut down a large sugar maple tree at Cleveland Park on June 16.More >>
New details are emerging about the investigation into who cut down a large sugar maple tree at Cleveland Park on June 16.More >>
Emergency officials said there was an explosion on Wednesday afternoon at a dorm on the campus of Murray State University.More >>
Emergency officials said there was an explosion on Wednesday afternoon at a dorm on the campus of Murray State University.More >>
A Channel 4 I-Team investigation found what potential victims of scammers described as a loophole in the payment system of the popular online payment method PayPal.More >>
A Channel 4 I-Team investigation found what potential victims of scammers described as a loophole in the payment system of the popular online payment method PayPal.More >>
An inmate was killed and a deputy was critically injured following a shooting at the Vanderbilt campus at 100 Oaks Mall on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
An inmate was killed and a deputy was critically injured following a shooting at the Vanderbilt campus at 100 Oaks Mall on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Everyone knows Nashville knows how to throw a party. One man has made a career out of building Music City's brand – attracting events that are fan friendly and showing the world that Nashville is the place to be.More >>
Everyone knows Nashville knows how to throw a party. One man has made a career out of building Music City's brand – attracting events that are fan friendly and showing the world that Nashville is the place to be.More >>
Three Vanderbilt football players who were reportedly involved in a shooting incident at a West Nashville Target have been suspended.More >>
Three Vanderbilt football players who were reportedly involved in a shooting incident at a West Nashville Target have been suspended.More >>
A mother said it's been nine long days since anyone has head from her son, a Fort Campbell soldier.More >>
A mother said it's been nine long days since anyone has head from her son, a Fort Campbell soldier.More >>
The hospitality industry is the largest employer in the Metro Nashville area, with 58,000 employees.More >>
The hospitality industry is the largest employer in the Metro Nashville area, with 58,000 employees.More >>
All lanes of I-65 South between Concord Road and Moores Lane in Brentwood have reopened following a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.More >>
All lanes of I-65 South between Concord Road and Moores Lane in Brentwood have reopened following a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.More >>
The sponsors of a Nashville "sanctuary city"-like push are canceling next week's final vote.More >>
The sponsor of a Nashville "sanctuary city"-like push is withdrawing the proposal before a July 6 final vote.More >>
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >>
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >>
An inmate was killed and a deputy was critically injured following a shooting at the Vanderbilt campus at 100 Oaks Mall on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
An inmate was killed and a deputy was critically injured following a shooting at the Vanderbilt campus at 100 Oaks Mall on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The blood alcohol level of an Idaho Falls woman was nearly four times the legal limit when she crashed her car with four children insideMore >>
The blood alcohol level of an Idaho Falls woman was nearly four times the legal limit when she crashed her car with four children insideMore >>
All lanes of I-65 South between Concord Road and Moores Lane in Brentwood have reopened following a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.More >>
All lanes of I-65 South between Concord Road and Moores Lane in Brentwood have reopened following a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.More >>
An 80-year-old New Hampshire woman fought off a rabid bobcat with the help of her two dogs and her gardening sickle.More >>
An 80-year-old New Hampshire woman fought off a rabid bobcat with the help of her two dogs and her gardening sickle.More >>
A Florida man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.More >>
A Florida man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.More >>
A newly signed Tennessee Titans player just gave his older brother a birthday gift unlike any other.More >>
A newly signed Tennessee Titans player just gave his older brother a birthday gift unlike any other.More >>
A Middle Tennessee doctor and his wife will spend the next three years in prison after being sentenced for conspiring to defraud the IRS.More >>
A Middle Tennessee doctor and his wife will spend the next three years in prison after being sentenced for conspiring to defraud the IRS.More >>
According to Metro police, the shooting was not random. Officials said the two groups of people had arranged a meeting at the parking lot, which involved"an ill-conceived plan to recover a stolen cellphone."More >>
According to Metro police, the shooting was not random. Officials said the two groups of people had arranged a meeting at the parking lot, which involved"an ill-conceived plan to recover a stolen cellphone."More >>