Tourism exec hopes to bring NFL Draft, other major events to Nashville

The Stanley Cup Final drew thousands of people to downtown Nashville, and many took notice. (WSMV file photo)

Everyone knows Nashville knows how to throw a party.

One man has made a career out of building Music City's brand – attracting events that are fan friendly and showing the world that Nashville is the place to be.

For years, Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp President Butch Spyridon has asked, “why not Nashville?”

It's that attitude that got the NHL All-Star Game, and that hosted a Stanley Cup Final that drew international praise.

Now, Spyridon is ready to double down and raise the bar even higher.

“World of mouth is invaluable,” Spyridon said. “You make sure you dot your I's and cross your T's, and every chance you get, leverage it for the next event and put yourself at the top of the ladder.”

Spyridon came to Nashville 25 years ago, from Baton Rouge, LA. Since then, he has made it a mission to make Nashville a destination market for major events.

“You demonstrate your ability to multi-task as a city, then you demonstrate your ability to handle large capacity. We did that,” he said.

Spyridon said the NHL took notice. Now, he wants the NFL to do the same.

“We have made it clear, we are interested in the draft,” he said. “Maybe, just maybe they got some pictures of the (Stanley Cup Final) watch parties as an example of what we can do.”

Spyridon said the NFL Draft is actually more attractive than hosting a Super Bowl.

“It's fan-oriented, and that's Nashville's sweet spot. (The) Super Bowl is more of a corporate event. It's a great event, but let's pick and choose what we want, and let's go for it,” he said.

Nashville also has a chance to make its case to be part of the Major League Soccer expansion. Nashville launched its MLS bid in August 2016.

“Soccer opens up the opportunity for another viewing audience. It creates additional events. Nashville needs to do everything it can to support that Gold Cup event (next Saturday), because it's put on by MLS and they're looking at us," Spyridon said.

Ultimately, Spyridon said recent success has afforded Nashville the ability to be selective when it comes to hosting events.

“It's about what fits and what makes sense, not about what we think we're too good for,” he explained. “I think you could point to the NHL Winter Classic, the NHL Awards, the NFL Draft. And as a city, we ought to be thinking about, do we want to host a Super Bowl? Not can we, but do we want to?”

Spyridon also said conversations are taking place with at least four airlines to create an international flight out of Nashville International Airport. He said the challenge is overcoming perceptions that we are a regional market.

He knows that couldn't be further from the truth.

